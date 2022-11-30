URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF is honoring a longtime nurse this holiday season with the annual return of what they said was her “pride and joy.”

Every year, OSF sets up its Caring Mitten Tree in the lobby of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center to act as a donation site for gloves, mittens, hats, scarves and blankets. For nearly 20 years, the tradition was led by OSF nurse JoAnne Cabutti, whom the tree was later named after.

Cabutti recently passed away and the hospital is honoring her not only with the return of the Mitten Tree, but with a fund to keep the community initiative alive. Each $5 donation will add a mitten with a personalized message to tree and will represent a gift of a hat, scarf or pair of mittens to people in need.

Donations for the Mitten Tree can be made in three ways: