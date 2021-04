MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF Healthcare is expanding.

It is opening a new on-call urgent care in Mattoon next Tuesday on Charleston Avenue East. OSF officials said these new locations are being built near neighborhoods and shopping areas where there historically have not been health care providers.

It will be set up for treating things like colds, the flu, fractures and other issues.

Urgent care will be open every day of the year from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.