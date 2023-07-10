CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gardening can give more benefits than just fresh fruit and vegetables. And OSF is working to bring them all to senior citizens of Champaign County.

The hospital has been gifting gardening plots, equipment, and seeds to senior-living facilities throughout Champaign County since 2019, but it isn’t just an empty gesture. OSF employees and volunteers help with the gardening and the produce that’s grown goes back to those at the facility.

“It’s honestly a dream job to get to garden all day with seniors. And it’s good for them because it gets them outside. It gets them motivated to do something with their day,” said Camille Birt, Community Health Program Manager. “And of course, here they have a lot of activities already. But this is something that a lot of people came into. They already have this interesting gardening, and now we’re providing that for them here in their space. So that’s really important for them.”

OSF has already added nine plant beds to the community this summer. They’re hoping next summer they can add even more.