Orpheum Children’s Museum to host yard sale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Orpheum Children’s Museum is opening its doors to the public, but this time, it’s for a yard sale.

Many of the museum’s items will be for sale. There will be a variety of items including Christmas trees, decorations, and more.

The Orpheum shut its doors in June because of the pandemic. One board member we spoke to says it was a difficult decision.

“We haven’t been able to get any income since March, since the pandemic hit.” says Brad LaPayne. “It’s been a tough 6 or 8 months to making all these decisions and deciding to put the building up for sale.”

He says they might hold another yard sale in the near future. The one on Saturday is from 10 to 4.