Original copy of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of five surviving copies of Abraham Lincoln’s handwritten Gettysburg Address is coming to Springfield this month.

Beginning November 18, the former president’s most famous speech will be on display at the Lincoln Presidential Library. It will remain there for the duration of the month.

According to a release from the library, the document “stays in a climate-controlled vault most of the time to protect it from light and humidity.”

An actor will be present on November 19 — the anniversary of the speech — to “answer visitors’ questions about the Gettysburg Address and Lincoln’s life.”

The presidential library is also offering an online discussion of the speech Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Central time. Historian Christian McWhirter and Education Director Heather Nice will appear on Facebook Live from the museum room dedicated to Gettysburg.

The free discussion will delve into the meaning of the Gettysburg Address, the ALPLM mural that tells the Gettysburg story, and educational resources that parents and teachers might find useful.

The Gettysburg Address is Abraham Lincoln’s most famous speech. It helped changed the way America looked at the Civil War and at itself. Lincoln delivered the speech in 1863 at the dedication of a cemetery for soldiers killed in the Battle of Gettysburg. He said the fallen soldiers had already consecrated the site “far above our poor power to add or detract.” It was now the duty of the living, he said, to seek “a new birth of freedom.”

Afterwards, Lincoln wrote out a copy that was sold to raise money for the benefit of wounded soldiers. Four score years later, it was for sale again, and Illinois schoolchildren donated pennies and nickels so the state could buy the document. That copy of the address is the one now housed at the presidential library.

All visitors must wear facial coverings and undergo a brief screening before entering.

The museum is spacious enough that everyone can easily stay one “Lincoln” apart – 6 feet, 4 inches, the equivalent of Lincoln’s height.

Visitation is currently capped at 375.

Buy tickets in advance at www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or by calling 217-558-8844.