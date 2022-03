CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers are giving the community a chance to help a young man who has been on a journey of recovery.

Liam Gasser was shot in the head last October during an apparent road rage incident. Now, there will be a fundraiser to help him and his family.

The “Love for Liam” fundraiser will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday at The Venue CU. Admission is $25. There will be food, raffles, auctions and other entertainment.