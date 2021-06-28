Organizers reflect on success of “48 Hours of Peace”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers of “48 Hours of Peace” say this weekend’s event was a success.

The goal of this weekend was to combat gun violence in Champaign County.

There was a prayer gathering, teen event and block party.

Several different ministries helped organize the event.

They wanted two days of non-violence, and say they haven’t heard of any bad news.

“I do believe that our prayers were heard by God and I believe that the people were blessed because we were there, we were here,” said Reverend James Fielder. “So I believe in success from that perspective and that’s my continued hope.”

Last night’s event at Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign was postponed to July 11th.

It will be from 5 to 7 p.m.