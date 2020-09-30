Organizers pausing registration for 2021 Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers with the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon said they are going to pause taking registrations for their 2021 race.

“In June, when we opened registration for 2021, we were hopeful we’d have smooth sailing for our 13th annual race weekend next April 29 to May 1,” said organizers Jan Seeley and Mike Lindemann in a news release. “Unfortunately, four months later, we don’t have a clear line of sight on how large-scale, in-person running events like ours would take place.”

They said there would need to be a vaccine and time for people to get vaccinated before they could have the race. “Because the timeline for these necessary steps remains uncertain, it doesn’t make sense for us to accept any more registrations at this time.” If the situation changes, they said registration would open back up.

If organizers learn the April 2021 race weekend will not be able to happen, they will look to reschedule it for the fall of 2021. If they are not able to hold the race at all in 2021, those who are currently registered will receive an entry for their 2022 race weekend. That race is scheduled for April 28-30, 2022.

Meanwhile, organizers are launching two upcoming virtual races. One race will be a Turkey Trot that supports the United Way of Champaign County. The other race is in mid-October, which is called the Cross-Cross Virtual Challenge: Let’s Raise Some Illi-NOISE!. Officials said there will be more details about these races released soon.