Organizers of Arthur Fireworks hope for good weather

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers of one fireworks celebration are hoping for a window of good weather.

Fireworks didn’t happen in Arthur last year because of COVID.

But this year, organizers say people are excited they’re coming back.

The fireworks show takes about 15 to 20 people to set up and takes weeks to put together.

“I didn’t realize how much I missed it until I started we knew we could do it again and I started getting ready for it and I just got really excited and the community got excited,” said Larry Schlabach, one of the organizers for the fireworks celebration. “You can just feel the energy.”

The fireworks will be rescheduled to Sunday night if there’s heavy rain or storms tomorrow.

Organizers say a little rain during the show doesn’t matter because the equipment is waterproof.