Organizers host drive-thru Bagelfest

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The city held its first ever Bagelfest Breakfast Drive Thru this weekend.

Organizers said they canceled the traditional Bagelfest this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now they are holding an altered version of the festival that allows people to enjoy the local Lender’s Bagels.

Community members received a free bagel breakfast without having to get out of their car.

This is the 34th year Bagelfest has happened. One organizer says why she believes the fest is important.

“I think everybody right now is looking for times to be together as a community and so when we were able to announce we were holding the breakfast, the enthusiasm was pretty high. It’s one of those things were Mattoon is a community that likes to get together, likes events. We do a lot of parades. We do a lot of community activities. and so when this came about, people were like ‘Yeah, we’re in. Want to be there,” says Angelia Burgett, Mattoon’s Tourist and Arts Director.

Next years festival is already in the works. It will be held July 13-17.