Organizers get ready to pass out school supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some groups in Champaign are making sure kids have what they need to succeed this year. Nearly 25 sponsors teamed up to prepare bags of school supplies.

They’re holding a school supply kit giveaway on Sunday. Today, people gathered at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church to get ready. They say they started this last year because of Covid and had more than 500 people come out to get a bag, so they’re preparing more bags this year.

“Last year we gave out 500 and we had more than 500 people came, come through the line and so this year we’re topping that with almost one thousand,” Teresa Blanden, Champaign Urbana Community Sponsors Event coordinator, said.

The giveaway will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Napleton’s Auto Park.