Organizers cancel Thursday protest

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A protest scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled.

Organizers were planning to start at the police department and walk to the downtown area. However, they found out about another protest in Mahomet planned for Monday and decided to combine the two.

Organizers said this is a gathering their community desperately needs. “Mahomet needs change. There’s no question about it,” said organizer Audrey Roney. “Mahomet is like 95 percent white people and a lot of them think the same way. They’re stuck in their bubble, and they don’t think about the outside world, and they’re not thinking about how this affects black lives.”

Monday’s protest will start at 5:30 p.m. at the City Building. It will end at the police station at 7 p.m. They are working with police and Village leaders to organize it.