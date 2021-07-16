Organizers ask for public input for Florida Avenue Corridor Study

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana city leaders are studying one of its busiest roads.

We’re talking about the stretch of Florida Avenue between Lincoln Avenue and Vine Street.

The Florida Avenue Corridor Study is asking for people to give input.

The distance studied is about one mile long.

People can take a survey about what concerns they have and how to improve it for the future.

“So our main priority is that we want to improve safety along the corridor for all modes, for pedestrians, bikes, vehicles, buses, any mode that uses the roadway, we want to make sure it’s safe and efficient for them,” said Ashlee McLaughlin, a planning manager for the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.

If you want to chime in, click here.