Organizations work to help immigrants during pandemic

This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Organizations are fundraising to help immigrants who did not qualify for federal or state aid.

The New American Welcome Center has distributed financial aid to 260 people in 65 households since the start of the pandemic. Community members have helped it raise nearly $80,000. However, in the past week alone, the organization received 104 requests for aid totaling $110,400, which is double the number of requests it received from March 19 to May 10, 2020.

Likewise, the Immigration Project, which helps immigrants in Central and Southern Illinois, is distributing $500 per person or $1,000 per household to those who do not qualify for federal assistance. The organization has given out roughly $9,000 so far.