A stack of ground beef patties moves on a conveyor belt at a meat packing and distribution facility. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two organizations are working together to put food on tables in their community.

Molina Healthcare of Illinois officials said they are hosting a meat bundle giveaway on Tuesday. It will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Danville on North Griffin Street. The giveaway will run from 2 – 5 p.m..

The bundles will include hot dogs, burger patties and bratwursts. They will be distributed as long as supplies last.