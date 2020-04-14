Organizations team up to fight food insecurity

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign and Urbana school districts have been giving out food and other supplies to families throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Now, both districts are getting extra help to make sure they can keep fighting food insecurity.

“Between non profits and local community churches, this program is up and running as we speak,” says United Way of Champaign County CEO Sue Grey.

It’s a long list of helping hands. Over 30 organizations have teamed up so far, including United Way. It applied for a grant from the Illinois COVID Relief Fund and received $250,000. Of that, $65,000 is being used to kick start a group called CU-BetterTogether.

“That was $65,000 to kick off and get that fund ready to go right now. Families need to eat. Kids…shouldn’t have to worry about that,” says Grey.

CU-BetterTogether will work to bulk up the resources that the Champaign and Urbana school districts provide to families.

One of the reasons why CU-BetterTogether is beneficial to both districts is…it coordinates all of those individuals who really have a giving heart and really want to give back to the community,” says Champaign schools superintendent Susan Zola.

The group is a way to streamline all the relief efforts from non-profits and faith-based groups in the county.

Champaign and Urbana school districts have been able to provide 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches weekly to families. CU-BetterTogether will take care of dinner and weekends and operate through the districts’ existing distribution centers.

“We care about our neighbors, and…we’re willing to roll up our sleeves to make things happen,” says Grey. “It can happen, and we are so much stronger when we do things together.”

As mentioned, CU-BetterTogether put $65,000 toward this effort so far, but the goal is to reach $250,000. It’s calling on community members and organizations to donate through the United Way of Champaign County’s website.