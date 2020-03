CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign County organizations are launching a coronavirus relief fund.

The Board of Directors at the United Way and the Community Foundation put $100,000 in the fund. The money will help those groups provide services to people who are most affected by the crisis.

Since they will be working through them, they won’t be taking applications for grants. While groups are always taking donations, to prioritize services, they won’t be restricting gifts to that fund.