Organizations providing support

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Two organizations are working together to help those impacted. The United Way of Champaign County and Community Foundation of East Central Illinois started a COVID-19 Relief Fund. They’ve raised almost $200,000. The money will help people in Champaign and surrounding counties. The donations will be used for a variety of things from rent assistance to everyday necessities. “Some smaller amounts will go to the local schools for little educational packets for the kids, and we’re now getting requests for basic needs, food, shelter, things like that,” said Joan Dixon with Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.

Regional planning and the townships are helping them collect applications for rent assistance. People can donate money to help. They will have more information this week about how you can access the other resources.