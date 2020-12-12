Organizations provide support for struggling families

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Northeast Community Fund helps thousands of people in need. They provide food, clothes, and access to resources. “We live in a country that is full of resources, vast amount of resources, so it’s really saddening to see and to think about people that are homeless, living on the street, having to seek out food,” said Angel Lawrence, Northeast Community Fund’s Executive Director.

A report released by United Way of Illinois shows families throughout the state are struggling. ALICE is an acronym for asset limited, income constrained, employed. ALICE families earn above the federal poverty level, but don’t make enough money to have anything besides the basics in their home. “It’s a struggle to keep them above water. They make usually minimum wage. A lot of them are working two or three jobs at a time,” said Debbie Bogle with United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois.

The 2020 ALICE report is based on data from 2018. It shows a two percent increase in families living below survival budgets across the state, and community leaders say the pandemic has made things increasingly difficult. “We’ve noticed the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly effected not just low-income families that most people think about but even middle class families, and those people come through our food donation line,” said Lawrence.

The report shows while the percentage of ALICE families decreased in Macon County from 2017 to 2018, more families are living in poverty. Community leaders say their goal is to provide support. “If we can help a family with food and help them eat, and they have more money to pay rent, then that helps,” said Bogle. “It’s just been a really stressful time for a lot of people, and to have a community agency that will lend their ear and that will lend their support has been really appreciated by our community,” said Lawrence.