Organizations move to virtual meetings

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This is the first week city council, school board and other meetings are moving to a virtual format.

Area leaders are encouraging the public to join them for those meetings via Zoom, Livestream and various other streaming apps. The Urbana City Council told people this is not a perfect system and it will take adjustments over time. However, it is the safest option right now.

The Urbana Mayor said she feels Champaign County is ahead of the curve. “I think the reason Champaign County has gotten a head start on this is that we’ve had very good channels of communication set up prior,” said Diane Marlin. “We’ve worked together in many intergovernmental, different types of communication.” If you want to participate in public community, many organizations are doing that over e-mail or online submission form.