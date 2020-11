CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several organizations are giving back to children in need this holiday season throughout Champaign and Vermilion County.

Motorcycle group, Eastern Illinois Abate, went shopping for Christmas presents. Every September, they host a toy run to raise money to buy these gifts.

Then, they go shopping and the presents are donated to nine groups, including Cunningham Children’s Home and Crisis Nursery.

The Eastern Illinois Abate is going shopping again this Saturday.