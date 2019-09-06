Organizations break ground on new family facility

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two organizations will soon have a new home thanks to the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. Baby TALK and the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation broke ground Thursday on their new facility on Orchard Street.

The 80,000 square foot facility will have consolidated resources for families so they won’t have to drive around town looking for them. That also includes childhood education and training space. The executive director said this helps not just them, but also the entire community.

“Families who have their resources met, and their children are educated, they’re able to contribute back to the community, and that’s a benefit,” said Cindy Bardelben, Baby TALK Executive Director. “And families can grow and prosper.”

It’ll hold 16 early childhood classrooms and will serve more than 128 children three years and younger.