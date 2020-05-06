Organizations ask for community support

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Coronavirus has taken a toll on many organizations, so a day of giving that usually happens after Thanksgiving happened a bit early. “We do see that there is an increased need in the area,” said Amanda Borden with Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

Organizations are finding ways to help. People all over the world are participating in Giving Tuesday in response to the need caused by COVID-19. Places like Crisis Nursery in Urbana need the help. They provide things like childcare, food, and virtual home visits. However, services have changed. “We are not able to see as many families as we normally do,” said Ashley Morgan with Crisis Nursery.

They still have a job to do and that requires money. Fundraisers have to be held online because of social distancing, and the amount raised at an event last month was about half of what they ususally bring in for the event. “Without those events and those funds, we have to find other ways to be able to raise those funds because we want to make sure we keep the doors to the nursery open,” said Morgan. Eastern Illinois Foodbank is being impacted too. They are helping more people who haven’t used their service before and preparing prepackaged boxes of food. That costs more money out of their accounts.

“Because of the increased cost and the increased need, it’s more important than ever that we have the support of our community right now,” said Borden. Organizations throughout Central Illinois are asking for support so they can continue to give back and make a difference in the lives of the people they serve. There are several other organizations in Central Illinois participating in Giving Tuesday. Some of the many organizations participating in Central Illinois include Salvation Army locations, Northeast Community Fund and God’s Shelter of Love in Decatur, and Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana.

Organizations are still depending on support even after Giving Tuesday ends. Crisis Nursery is hosting a dinner and auction fundraiser online. It’s June 5th and starts at noon. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year. They’re hoping to get more people from the community involved.