Organizations are ready for volunteers again

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the state opens up, so are organizations that help people in need. That means they can take volunteers again.

Eastern Illinois food bank had to stop doing a lot of events during the pandemic. They also had to stop taking volunteers, but now they’re coming back and the group says they’re not in short supply.

“Tons! We are probably one of the most lucky organizations to have the volunteers that we do. We have so many people who are really passionate about helping to get food to people who are experiencing food insecurity,” Merry Mitchell, Community Relations Associate said.

If you are wanting to volunteer you can visit their website and sign up for a newsletter, here .https://www.eifoodbank.org/action/volunteer/volunteer.html