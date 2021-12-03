Organizations announce plans for facility that will help battle addiction

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new health facility was announced Friday for the Vermilion County community.

The project was spearheaded by Step Up Vermilion County, according to Vermilion County Advantage CEO Tim Dudley. Step Up Chairperson Deanna Witzel said the organization wants to connect families to resources they need and address problems within the community. She said one of those problems is substance abuse.

This facility will help people find help in overall health/wellness as well as drug addiction assistance. It is expected to be built along Segar Street, according to Witzel. She said the land acquirement is expected to happen next week. Witzel could not say when the building could be complete.

Before the new facility is built, there will still be opportunities for families to get assistance. First, a location will be set up in Danville High School. Dudley said it is expected to open in mid- to late spring and will be a permanent fixture in the school. Students will be able to get assistance with drug addiction.

Additionally, a temporary location is in the works, according to Witzel. She stated they are looking for a space to house the facility so the community can get services sooner. There is no word yet on when that location will open.

Both Witzel and Dudley said the new facility will be great for the community and providing overall care for its members.