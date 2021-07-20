Organization uses van to help people with daily tasks

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization is using a van to help people with daily tasks.

Hoopeston Multi Agency Service Center is using a 14-person van to make stops around town – trips like visiting the doctor, getting a haircut or going grocery shopping.

Leaders say there are nearly 1,000 stops per month.

“Myself and the entire agency, like the employees and volunteers and the board, you know, they’re very blessed to be able to help people,” said Beth Knecht, the executive director for Hoopeston Multi Agency Service Center. “We enjoy helping people, that’s why we do what we do. So I mean, it feels great but it’s also a great service to our communities.”

The agency extended the hours from nine to three Monday to Friday. It asks for donations to run the van. Sponsors also help to maintain it.