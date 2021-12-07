Organization that gives to others, looking for donations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization is hosting a fundraiser to give back to families this holiday season. “CU Able” helps people who have a family member with a disability.

They get donations from Walmart, Fed Ex, Lazy Boy and Amazon and pass them out to people who need them. Right now, that includes everything from Christmas toys to sanitary items. They keep everything in a storage unit. They’re currently raising money to pay for that unit so they can keep helping families.

“We get these donations from all these different and we distribute them back out to families in the community,” Diane Husby-Gordon, CU Able, said. “A lot of times we’ll distribute things to group homes that have adults with disabilities living there.”

They also just received 100,000 face masks from Amazon. They plan to pass them out to schools later this week.

If you would like to help, click the link below.

https://donorbox.org/cu-able-1