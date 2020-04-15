Organization selling more books after shutdown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)— “Business has been really good in the past few weeks,” said Elizabeth Garvey, an employee at Orphans Treasure Box. That’s because people are showing even more of an interest in their product, books. When the governor announced the shutdown and libraries closed, Orphans Treasure Box noticed an increase in online sales. In April of 2019 they sold 1186 books online. This month they have sold 1936 and April isn’t over yet. Now employees are seeing the benefits. “It’s going to allow us to give our employees raises. Give our employees some much needed hours,” said Garvey.

They will also be able to help more people in the community. Orphans Treasure Box gives some of their earnings to orphanges across the country and organizations in need. They also hire women who have come out of prison, domestic violence, and recovering are from addiction. It’s part of their Restart program that started in 2015. As more people choose to open a book, they have the opportunity to hire more employees and give more women a second chance.”I have prison on my record. I suffered from addiction, domestic violence,” said Jessica Phillippe, Orphans Treasure Box Assistant Manager, “Because of the Restart program, the stuff from my background is why she hired me.”

“I went through some traumas and I battled addiction,” said Garvey, “It was a place where I was allowed to feel comfortable.” The manager of Orphans Treasure Box says they are not hiring more employees yet, but they are looking forward to taking that step in the future.