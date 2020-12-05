Organization raising money to support girls

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois had a Tree Foil Jamboree to raise money for their troops. They decorated wooden trees and snow scouts. The trees can be put indoors or outdoors. The purpose is to raise money for programs and support the Girl Scout experience. They are also hoping to raise awareness about the organization. One of the staff members says now is an important time to help.

“It can be a pretty confusing time and again a challenging time especially for kids. We’re just trying to be there as we’ve always been, but in new and different ways,” said Stacey LaFeber of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois. Some of the trees come with thank you messages. They range in price from $50 or $75 with a $25 donation included. They are also selling undecorated trees for families that want to decorate one themselves. Any remaining trees will be sold online.