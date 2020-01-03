Organization offers training on suicide prevention

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Rattle the Stars is hosting a conference to teach people about suicide prevention.

The training lasts all day Friday, and will show people ways to approach their loved ones and friends about the topic in a way that does not provoke shame.

One in six adolescents and one in 25 adults have suicidal thoughts. That’s why Rattle the Stars Executive Director Kim Bryan says she feels everyone should get training or at least be educated about how to handle conversations about suicide.

