Organization offers $2,000 reward for location of missing man

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information on the location of a missing Springfield man.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Missing Persons Awareness Network said they are offering the money, no questions asked, for the direct location of 42-year-old Kenneth Brown.

Brown was reported missing last month. Officials said he was last seen staying at a hotel on Toronto Road in Springfield. He has not been seen or heard from since.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Springfield Police or the Missing Persons Network at (312) 620-0788. Officials said once they have confirmed Brown’s location, the organization’s president will meet with you directly to give you the money.