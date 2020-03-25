Organization makes changes to continue to support families

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– There are thousands of kids in foster care in Illinois. Court Appointed Special Advocates are finding ways to help them while social distancing. Court Appointed Special Advocates are assigned by a judge to cases with abused or neglected children. Those children have been removed from their homes and placed in foster care. Advocates meet with families to provide services that will hopefully reunify the family to a safe home. Because the need to social distance, advocates have had to temporarily stop in person interviews with children. Macon County CASA says their employees are reaching out weekly to families using phone calls, texting, and Facetime to contact them.

There are ways the community can help support their efforts. Macon County CASA is having its annual fundraiser. People can buy a raffle ticket to win one of two playhouses. The playhouses were completed this week, and the funding from from this fundraiser helps CASA continue to support families.

They are also having training and recruiting volunteers. Usually training is online and in person, but next month they will have an all virtual training. Information on training and the fundraiser can be found on Macon County CASA’s website.