Organization hosts pinwheel project for child abuse prevention

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People throughout the county will start seeing blue pinwheels during the month of April. While they may look like a toy, they’re actually an important symbol.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Every April, CASA hosts its Pinwheel Project. Each pinwheel planted represents a victim of child abuse or neglect in Champaign County. People can donate to sponsor a pinwheel, and all proceeds go to child abuse and neglect prevention.

CASA is also participating in the statewide #WearBlueDay on Friday, April 2. They’re looking for people within the county to wear blue, post on social media about why they support an end to child abuse and neglect. Posts should include #WearBlueDay. CASA will do a 15 minute virtual launch at noon on their social media pages.