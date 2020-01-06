Organization helps kids in foster care

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–A family started an organization to help others who may be going through a rough time. It’s called the Lollipop Closet. It’s run by a grandmother and her five grandchildren at the Lampstand Presbyterian Church.

Last November the grandmother adopted her grandchildren. When she took them in they didn’t have a lot of necessities like clothes. Now, they are helping other families who may be going through the same.

So far, they have given out about 35 to 40 bags. The grandmother says their goal is to one day have other Lollipop closets throughout Illinois.