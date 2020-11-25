Organization helps fill Thanksgiving tables

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization is helping families fill their Thanksgiving tables, but instead of giving out turkey, they handed out sides.

This was organized by Restoration Urban Ministries. It is their 28th year doing it. They provided for more than 150 people through their giveaway Monday and Tuesday.

“Hunger should not be a problem,” said Ervin Williams, Restoration Urban Ministries executive director. “People should be able to get good quality food every day, especially the children. So yeah, it’s important that people get a meal. Not just for Thanksgiving, but for year-round.”

This distribution could not happen quite like in years past. People had to get bags in limited numbers and stay outside. Organizers said people were willing to stay in line as long as it took to get what they needed.