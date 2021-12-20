Organization hands out food and other household items

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group in Champaign gave back for the holidays today.

Restoration Urban Ministries was handing out food for holiday dinners. The executive director says they had a big rush of people this morning and is grateful for the community’s donations so they could hold this giveaway.

“Things just come in from the community,” Ervin Williams, the executive director of Restoration Urban Ministries, said. “We’ve got tons of food that we want to give out, toys that we’re giving out and people can just come and have what they want. We also have household items and things, but whatever it is, the community’s welcome to it.”

If you missed it today, Restoration Urban Ministries will be open again tomorrow and Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.