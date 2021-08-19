Organization feeds community with Mobile Market

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is working to feed people in need in Champaign this summer.

Carle and Champaign-Urbana City Farms are behind a Mobile Market. It used to be an MTD bus.

Now, it is a way to bring free, fresh food to people in underserved communities. It has been operating since last summer.

Thursday, it was at the Illinois Worknet building in Champaign. Organizers said it is an important tool in fighting food insecurity, especially during these challenging times.

“We have a gambit from our local farms,” said Rebecca McBride, CU City Farms Founder. “So we have cucumbers, we have squash, we have anything that grows around here through the seasons that changes through the seasons; onions, potatoes…you name it, we have it.”

The Mobile Market will be stationed in two different areas next week.