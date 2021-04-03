Organization ‘eggs’ homes for Easter

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s Easter made easy for homes in Sidney, Philo, and Tolono. Members of Philo 4-H egged yards this morning.

Volunteers helped hide candy-filled Easter eggs outside of people’s home. Children then wake up Sunday morning to a surprise.

Over 150 kids at over 60 homes got ‘egged.’ This event took the place of their typical Easter hunt.

“This year, the Philo 4-H Friends Club choose to bring the Easter egg hunt to people’s houses instead of doing the traditional Easter egg hunt where a bunch of people come and pick up Easter eggs,” says Volunteer Avery Watson. “I think it’s a lot of fun for kids to be able to look out into their yards and be able to see a bunch of eggs all over and pick them up.”

Last year’s celebration was canceled. If you were included in this years event, you can donate those empty egg cases back to the organization.