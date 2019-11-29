Organization collecting Christmas gifts

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization is collecting gifts for families in need this holiday season.

One Stop Community Christmas serves families in Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Shelby, Moultrie and Douglas counties. Organizer Renee Fonner says in 2018, the organization provided gifts for 2,300 children.

One Stop Community Christmas is a Toys-for-Tots organization. It collects not only toys, but also food, household items and winter coats and outer gear. Distribution will take place December 14th.

“The parents go through the shopping experience with what we call a personal shopper and the parents get to pick,” Fonner says. “For example, if I were shopping for my child, I’d go to the 10-14 table for my child – I have an 11-year-old boy. I’d get to pick the two gifts I’m taking home for my child and putting under the tree.”

Fonner says they’ll need roughly 1,000 volunteers for distribution day. People can make donations at drop boxes around local businesses.

For more information, click here.