Organization adds additional food pantry

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One local organization in Champaign is helping to fight food insecurity in the community.

HITNHOMEBOY has added an additional community little food pantry.

It is the second one in Champaign. The pantry is located at 401 E. Park street, near Bethel AME Church.

It is full of canned fruits and vegetables, bread, and other essential items. One organizer we spoke to says they just want to give back to the community.

“When people are accessing our pantries, we’re meeting with them,” says Member Justin Hendrix. “We’re wanting to know what they need. Things that they’re missing at their homes or when they’re when they’re without homes. What they need to keep them through the night. So we’re actually meeting with people to meet the resources and create the people-first approach.”

Hendrix says the organization will add a pantry in Urbana next. It will be near the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center.

The other pantry is in downtown Champaign. It is located at 102 N. Neil Street.