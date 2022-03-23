DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — From a young age, David Schroeder wanted to play the organ and now it’s helped him get through life.

“I would be sitting in church with my parents and there would be certain notes that you could feel the pew or the floor vibrate,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder dreamed of playing the organ since he was a little kid.

“Every evening after dinner, my mother would either play the piano or the organ for an hour and I would just sit and listen to her,” Schroeder said. “She showed me where Middle C was and I taught myself basically how to get started.”

After that, he took lessons and then made music his career. Now he is the band director at Bismark-Henning High School along with a list of other positions like the house organist at Virginia Theater and his home church Trinity Lutheran in Danville. He said playing the organ has helped him get through tough times.

“On March 24, on my sister’s birthday two years ago, I had major cancer surgery, was told that it was the gold standard and would never come back,” Schroeder said. “Well a year later. when I went in to get my checkup, there it was.”

Now, he said the organ is one of many things that has helped him get through his cancer.

“The organ, the school, the kids, the energy, the prayers from the congregation, not only from here but my friends at Saint James,” Shroeder said.

He said he has four more cancer treatments left and people will have to force him to stop playing the organ.