OREANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Oreana Christmas parade is happening and WCIA 3 will join the festivities among a host of other bright, colorful floats.

This will be our 6th and final Christmas parade we’ve been a part of this year.

Other things happening in part of the Christmas celebration are plenty of vendors, reindeer, carriage rides, a performance by Eric Burgett, and food.

The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. and we will be live streaming it through our Facebook page.