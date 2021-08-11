Ordinance requires low-speed electric/gas bicycles be registered with Mattoon Police

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who have low-speed electric bicycles and gas bicycles will need to register their bikes with the City.

An ordinance through the City of Mattoon–which was approved on August 3– says those bicycles have recently been in more use within the City. Officials said they “present unique issues with regard to traffic enforcement, regulation, and safety…”

Starting September 1, residents within the city who have such bicycles will need to register it with the Mattoon Police Department. They will need to give their name, address, make/serial number of the bike and whatever other information may be required by police.

Once the registration application is complete and submitted, a tag will be given to attach to the bike’s frame. “The removal of any such tag, except by proper authority, shall be a violation of this section,” said officials.

Owners will have to pay $50 for an annual registration fee.