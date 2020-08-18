Ordinance extends masks enforcement to individuals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On the heels of a similar announcement by Gov. JB Pritzker earlier this month, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District passed an ordinance that will allow the department the ability to enforce the wearing of masks and social distancing.

But unlike the Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rule — which Pritzker championed — CUPHD’s ordinance isn’t limited to just businesses.

Individuals can also face “enforcement action” if they refuse to wear a mask in public spaces, according to the ordinance.

“This ordinance applies to individuals who shall be responsible for compliance with this rule on behalf of themselves,” the document states.

But what that enforcement looks like hasn’t yet been determined. CUPHD’s ordinance doesn’t officially take effect until August 24, although the CUPHD board approved in on August 14.

At the state level, Pritzker has emphasized repeatedly that local law enforcement is a “last resort” for such actions and has encouraged officials to consistently remind people that they need to wear masks.

CUPHD’s ordinance takes the enforcement of masks a step further than IDPH’s emergency rule, which passed the Joint Administrative Committee on Administrative Rules a week ago and outlined a process only applicable to businesses.

That process is as follows: