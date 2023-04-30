CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students from U of I Orange Krush, the student section for the Fighting Illini men’s and women’s basketball teams, put their basketball skills to the test Sunday, April 30.

They participated in a knockout tournament to help raise money for charity. It cost $10 to participate and all proceeds go to support the Land Connection, an organization that promotes sustainable farming, agriculture, and education.

Orange Krush raised a total of $70,000 for charities this past year. Simon Crane, the Orange Krush philanthropist, said it’s always nice to give back.

“A huge part of what we do is raising money for our local organizations and for charities in Central Illinois, the Champaign-Urbana area,” Crane said. “We have a great privilege given the attention we receive and the support that we receive nationally to support those around us and to lend out help in the community.”

Illini basketball team members also showed up to the event to show their support.

You can donate to Orange Krush online.