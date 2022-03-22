ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Opioid overdoses have long plagued Illinois. However, after years of working to curb the number of overdoses in the state, they are higher than ever.

In 2020, Illinois reported 2,994 overdose fatalities, compared to an average of 1,741 deaths per year over the previous seven years.

Over that same stretch in 2020, there were over 100,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. for the first time ever.

Sangamon County contributes a fair number of overdoses to the state total every year. The county averaged 51 deaths per year since 2017.

The numbers dipped though in 2019. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon credits the widespread use of NARCAN and other methods to save people who overdose for that drop. But the very next year the numbers spiked again.

The strategies at the local and state level didn’t change. Education on the dangers of drug use, as well as an increased awareness of programs designed to help drug users recover from accidental overdoses were being pushed.

But it wasn’t stopping the spike. Between Between 2019 and 2020, the state reported a 33 percent increase in yearly opioid fatalities, and Sangamon County reported a 39 percent increase. Allmon said it didn’t take long to realize what led to the change.

“The common denominator with our accidental overdoses is Fentanyl,” Allmon said.

The high overdose numbers before 2019 were often due to some one using too much of certain drugs — primarily heroine, but also cocaine and methamphetamines.

But the game has changed. Now it is all about Fentanyl, and more often than not, the people who turn in to the statistics on these charts don’t know they are even taking it.

“It’s not fair,” Allmon said. “I mean, these people, they have an addiction, and it’s a horrible addiction. And they’re like you said they’re not signing up to die. They’re just signing up to use as they’ve done several times before. But it’s that one time, it’s that one time they get something that’s got Fentanyl or Carfentanil in it.”

Allmon says the large majority of his overdose cases are due to Fentanyl.

“You get that first (toxicology) report back and you’re like, oh, okay, fentanyl,” Allmon said. “Okay, well, we’ve been talking about this, and then you get another one back and you get another one back. And then somebody goes, Oh, they’re just must have been a bad batch in town, somebody got a hold of a bad batch. Well, then that continues next month, and the next month and the next month. And before we know it, we’ve got more accidental overdoses caused by Fentanyl than ever before.”

The state is taking steps to curb the growing threat of overdose deaths. Governor Pritzker announced Monday a new plan to prioritize outreach and education, and the state has launched mobile recovery units to help people recover from addiction. Testing strips designed to find traces of Fentanyl in another drug before use are also being made more widely available. A bill that passed the Illinois House unanimously would allow pharmacists to distribute the tests to people. That bill now sits in the Senate.