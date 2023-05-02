TUSCOLA, Ill (WCIA) — Our Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving is coming up on May 10th. We’re featuring stories showing how important your donations are to local honor guard chapters and the military funeral ceremonies they service.

One of our drop-off locations is Sav More Pharmacy in Tuscola. Originally employee Heather Madden didn’t expect to be a part of the fundraiser, now she’s been a staple helping raise money for the last six years.

“It’s just a very humbling day to be a part of Honor Guard the whole day,” explained Madden.

This year will be the 6th year Madden has helped our local honor guard members get donations for everything they need to provide military honors at veterans’ funerals.

“I mean they come out here and they’re waving cars down and things and they might have a cane in their hand but they’re still out there trying to get some money to help out with honor guard,” added Madden.

“Did you ever think it would get as big as it has over the years? asked WCIA’s Brandon Merano. “No, no especially not here because I really didn’t know how it was going to go but the last few years we’ve gone over ten thousand dollars just here so I never thought it was going to be that big,” answered Madden.

She’s helped raise thousands of dollars over 6 years and now she’s hoping for the biggest turnout ever on the day of giving’s 10th anniversary.

“They deserve everything, yes,” added Madden

This is our 10th year supporting operation honor guard in Central Illinois and we want to make it the biggest yet. We’ll be live in our back lot all morning starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

If you can’t make it out to one of our drop-off locations you can donate here.