CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Our Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving is coming up next week on May 10.

Before that, we’re featuring stories showing how important your donations are to local honor guard chapters. Rich Darby, Operation Honor Guard Founder said he’s blown away by how much it’s grown throughout the years.

“It was August 2013, my family owns Sunset Funeral Homes and Cremation Center and I’m a licensed funeral director,” Darby said. “I was working a service at a cemetery and it was 92 degrees, 92% humidity bright sun shiny day sweat dripping down my back and my suit coat I could feel myself just drenched feeling sorry for myself.”

Darby continued: “I look to my left and there stood our local Honor Guard at attention. Men and women average age 75 years old sweat dripping down their temples down their cheeks, they weren’t feeling sorry for themselves.”

But their uniforms and equipment were in sorry condition.

“I just thought to myself we need to help these individuals,” Darby said.

For nearly the last decade, WCIA has partnered with Operation Honor Guard and many other sponsors to raise money for military funerals throughout Central Illinois.

“I had no idea ten years later we will have raised over $2 million dollars,” Darby said. “It just blows my mind blows me away. The generosity of Central Illinois and the WCIA viewers each and every year they come out and they come out stronger, they come out and donate more so this has just snowballed and grown and it has just become something I just didn’t comprehend at the time.”

“One unbelievable donation was made from a person who you could tell was homeless,” Darby said. “In the back lot here at WCIA walked up, reached down into their pocket kind of fumbled around, and handed me thirteen cents. It was probably the smallest donation we’ve ever received but it was probably one of the most important donations we’ve ever received because that person was touched enough to give us their last thirteen cents.”

Our team will be in our back lot all day from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 10.

You can also stop by any of the other locations below to donate.