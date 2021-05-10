Operation Honor Guard assists American Legion Post in outfitting members

ROYAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Donations from Operation Honor Guard have helped one American Legion Post provide honor guards at military funerals for fallen veterans.

John Bensyl and Chuck Carl are two members of the American Legion Post 996 in Royal.

“That’s really the best part of it. We have a fairly active post for the small town, and we have an SAL, which is Sons of the American Legion, and they’re fairly active and they help us a lot even with the ceremonies. They’re able to fill in.”

And they wanted to make sure everyone looks nice for those ceremonies.

“It’s always, for the family, it’s something they really appreciate. We get a lot of compliments and a lot of memorial money comes in from the family.”

But they said the equipment gets expensive, and some of the members might not be able to afford a new uniform.

“If you’ve ever been to a funeral in the winter time you know that the cemetery is probably about the coldest place you can be. It’s just really helped a lot, the money that’s been donated, for that purpose.”

With your donations, they’ve been able to buy new winter coats, along with new uniforms, and a bugle. They say this is just another way they can honor fallen service members.

“Most of the funerals is people we know, real close to, and sometimes it’s hard.”

“It’s a feeling that you’re finally doing something for them, and it’s the last thing that you can do.”