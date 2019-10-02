1  of  2
Operation Honor Guard

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Every day a group of veteran volunteers stands guard and performs military rites at a veteran’s funeral.

This group of volunteers is known as the Honor Guard. They serve in all weather conditions, any time of day, and without compensation.

The Posts that support these Honor Guards have a number of costs associated with their service including the cost of flags, uniforms, transportation, guns and ammunition. Donations will be given to participating American Legion and VFW Posts.

Help us to fund honor guards throughout Central Illinois! Participate in our Day of Giving to help, and visit operationhonorguard.us for more information.

2019 Donation Locations

Hall of Fame Plaques and Sign Shop, 3550 N. Vermilion St., Danville
WCIA Back Parking Lot, 509 S. Neil St., Champaign
Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville
Napleton’s Auto Park of Urbana, 1111 Napleton Way, Urbana
Family Video, 301 E. Champaign Ave., Rantoul
Family Video, 909 Lincoln Ave., Charleston
Consolidated Communications, 121 S. 17th St., Mattoon
Sav-Mor Pharmacy, 104 E. Southline, Tuscola
Big R Store, 1200 E. Walnut St., Watseka
Dawson Wikoff, North Chapel 4020 Water St., Decatur
Williamson Airsman Hires Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville

MATTOON

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Donations are coming in at Consolidated Communications, 121 S. 17th St., Mattoon.

DECATUR

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Volunteers are looking to collect your donations at Dawson Wikoff, North Chapel 4020 Water St., Decatur.

DANVILLE

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The sunrise is beautiful over Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs Sign Shop in Danville for Operation Honor Guard.

TUSCOLA

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you live in Douglas County you can stop by Sav-Mor Pharmacy, 104 E. Southline, Tuscola to make a donation.

CHAMPAIGN

JACKSONVILLE

Jacksonville, Ill. (WCIA) — Williamson Airsman Hires Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville

